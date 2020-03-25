Ann Theresa Pulis Rouse, 70, of Scottsdale, Ariz., died peacefully March 18.
Ann was born May 24, 1949, in Fort Collins, Colo.
She is survived by her daughter, Christy (Rouse) Hooppaw of Sammamish, Wash., her husband, Chris, and granddaughters, Caitlin and Caris; son, Eric Rouse of Sun City, Ariz., his wife, Patricia, and children, Tony, Isaiah and Miley; daughter, Ame Rouse of Buffalo, N.Y.; Mrs. Mary Jane Burney and husband, Bob, of Scottsdale; Mr. Donald Casey Pulis and wife, Jane and family, of Scottsdale; and Ms. Caroline Murray Pulis of Windsor, Colo.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, Larry Joseph Rouse; her mother, Mary Ann Pulis; and her father, Donald Charles Pulis.
She raised three amazing kids and several fur babies with her husband, Larry, over the course of her life. She loved to travel, hang out with family and friends, watch movies and yell at snowbird drivers. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Services will be held as a private affair with immediate family only today, March 25, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Arizona Humane Society Sunnyslope Campus at www.azhumane.org.
