Rudy A. Apodaca 1972-2020 Rudy A. Apodaca, 47, of Cheyenne left us, unexpectedly on December 13th at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Rudy was born on December 22, 1972 in Cheyenne. Everyone that knew Rudy, knew what a big smile he had and an even bigger heart. Whenever you saw Rudy out and about, his partner in crime, his mom Theresa, was always beside him. You never saw one without the other. To his pool family, know that Rudy appreciated all of you. He looked forward to the beginning of pool leagues. Besides grilling his world famous ribs, playing pool was his favorite. His favorite sparring partner was his niece, Celest; you never knew who was going to scream the loudest! To all of his co-workers, he loved all of you. Rudy never said no to anyone. He was always there to help unless it was during a Kansas City Chiefs game....GO CHIEFS! Rudy is survived by his mother, Theresa; brothers, Richard Salaz, Robert and Richard Apodaca; sister, Irene Jackson; and a multitude of other family members. He is preceded by his father, Rudolpho Apodaca; brother, Jerry Apodaca; sister Diana Salaz and a nephew, Dominique Segura. We love you all and please stay healthy. Vigil for the Deceased will be Wednesday, 6:00 p.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Funeral Liturgy will be Thursday, 2:00 p.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Cremation will follow.
