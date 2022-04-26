Arthur Aragon 1934-2022 Arthur Aragon, 87, of Cheyenne passed away April 22, 2022, in Cheyenne. He was born May 24, 1934, in Brighton, Colorado to Eqtiouio and Mary Aragon. He married Adelina on January 5, 1956, in Cheyenne. He was a Korean veteran, having served in the US Army. He was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral and was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his children, Annie Saldivar of Scottsbluff, NE, Lena Grimm, Annette (Pat) Montoya, Jimmy Aragon, Paul Aragon, Stephanie Aragon and Beverly (George) Martinez all of Cheyenne, sister, Beverly (John) Lucero of Las Vegas, NV; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Adelina Aragon; daughter, Carmela Aragon; and grandson, Isaac Martinez. He loved going to church and spent many years helping out the priests in the church. He loved listening to the Spanish radio station and was Jimmy Valdez's side kick on the Spanish radio station at KRAE. He loved reading the Bible, collecting hats, mugs and many cooking items. He loved all his kids and grandkids dearly. Those who wish may contribute to St. Joseph's Food Pantry. Visitation will be Wednesday 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A Vigil for the Deceased will be 6:00 p.m. Thursday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A Funeral Liturgy will be 10:00 a.m. Friday at St. Mary's Cathedral with interment following in Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
