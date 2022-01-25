Nancy Aragon 1947-2022 Nancy Aragon, 74, of Cheyenne passed away peacefully on January 22, 2022 in Cheyenne. She was born July 18, 1947 in Holman, NM to Louis and Mabel Romero. She married Mike Aragon on November 19, 1965 in Cheyenne. She was a homemaker and a business owner with her husband at a local Mexican restaurant. She loved to spend her time with family in the mountains at their cabin and enjoyed frequent trips to New Mexico and Black Hawk. She was full of life and loved to pull pranks, there was never a dull moment when she was around. She was also a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband, Mike Aragon of Cheyenne; children, Leora (Colin) McDonald of Cheyenne and Mike (Mandy) Aragon, Jr. of Maricopa, AZ; grandchildren Desirae, Jesse, Christian, Caden, Isaiah, Isaac, Zechariah, Jazmin, Destiny and Kaleb; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Helen Garcia, Louis Romero , Betty Bennett , Veronica Winders and, Vern Ellefson of Cheyenne, Robert Ellefson of Mason City, IA and Gilbert Romero of Fullerton, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, sibling, Ruth Cardin, and daughter-in-law Jennifer Aragon. She will be fondly remembered for her loving nature and her dedication to her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who loved with all her heart. Private family services will be held with interment in Olivet Cemetery. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Aragon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.