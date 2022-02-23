...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Widespread wind chills 25
to 40 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming and the Western Nebraska Panhandle.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous wind chills may cause frostbite in as
little as 5 minutes. Hypothermia can also set in quickly if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, knit hat, and mittens.
&&
1 of 2
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Arbuckle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Patricia Ann Arbuckle 1959-2022 Patricia Ann Arbuckle, 62, of Cheyenne passed away February 20, 2022, in Cheyenne. She was born September 29,1959 in Ohio. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Arbuckle of Cheyenne; daughter, Ann (Chance) Bibler of Florida; sons, Richard Elbrecht of Cheyenne and James VanDorn of Nebraska; four grandchildren, Victoria, Austin, Lawrence and Kiaya; brothers, Mike Guymon of Cheyenne, Donald McDaniel of Cheyenne, Joshua (Mary) Guymon of Kansas; sister, Kay (Mike) Dettling of Cheyenne; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Patricia Flanary; brothers, Eddie, Carl and Floyd. Cremation services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82001 A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Saturday February 26, 2022, at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Arbuckle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.