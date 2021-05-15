Mary Ann Archey 1940-2021 Mary Ann Archey, 81, of Cheyenne passed away May 10, 2021 at her home. Mary was born February 2, 1940 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to Erastus and Lena (Baltrich) Hicks. She married Richard Lowell Archey Sr. on February 13, 1958 in Phoenix, Arizona. Mary worked for many years as a Baker. She enjoyed taking walks, going to the casino, playing cards with friends, and spending time with family. She also had a love for dogs, especially chihuahuas. Mary was a loving and caring sister, mother, and grandmother, and she will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. She is survived by her children, David (Kathy) Archey of Arizona, Richard (Michaeleen) of Missouri, Anita (Gerald) Stoffel of Cheyenne; siblings, Earl Hicks of California, Bertie Beckelheimer of California; grandchildren, Maik, Lalette, Everett, Gerald, Ashley, Shayna, David, Romina, Melissa; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lowell Archey Sr.; parents; and many brothers and sisters. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be made at www.schradercares.com.
