...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 5 AM
MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin. Includes the towns of Medicine Bow and
Shirley Basin. Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte
County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range,
South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
Includes Cheyenne...Wheatland...Laramie...Horse Creek and
Guernsey.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
To plant a tree in memory of Tony Archibeque as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Tony Archibeque 1928-2021 Tony Archibeque, 93, of Cheyenne passed away December 22, 2021 at Lifecare Center of Cheyenne. He was born April 22, 1928 in Pierce, Colorado to Matt and Mary Archibeque. He married Lucille Martinez and was employed in civil service at FE Warren AFB. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and VFW #4343. He is survived by his daughter, Annette Curtis of Cheyenne; daughter-in-law Cydni Archibeque of Gillette, WY; grandchildren, Jeremiah Meek and Stacy Meek; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Anthony Archibeque; son-in-law, Donald Curtis, Jr.; and siblings, Charles Archibeque, Eugene Archibeque, Matt Archibeque, Cora Chavez, Florence Maestas, Nina Gonzalez and Dell Romero. Those who wish may contribute to St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Denver Bronco attire is requested. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
