Tony Archibeque 1928-2021 Tony Archibeque, 93, of Cheyenne passed away December 22, 2021 at Lifecare Center of Cheyenne. He was born April 22, 1928 in Pierce, Colorado to Matt and Mary Archibeque. He married Lucille Martinez and was employed in civil service at FE Warren AFB. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and VFW #4343. He is survived by his daughter, Annette Curtis of Cheyenne; daughter-in-law Cydni Archibeque of Gillette, WY; grandchildren, Jeremiah Meek and Stacy Meek; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Anthony Archibeque; son-in-law, Donald Curtis, Jr.; and siblings, Charles Archibeque, Eugene Archibeque, Matt Archibeque, Cora Chavez, Florence Maestas, Nina Gonzalez and Dell Romero. Those who wish may contribute to St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Denver Bronco attire is requested. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

