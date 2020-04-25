Ariya Johnson

Ariya Rayne Johnson rejoined heaven with her wings April 4.
She was born Dec. 19, 2019, at Poudre Valley Health in Fort Collins, Colo., at a whopping 3 pounds, 14 ounces.
Her adoring parents lovingly referred to her as their “Pi baby.” She was 5 weeks premature and spent her first 14 days in the NICU. When she came home, she began to thrive. Having surpassed goals with unexpected haste, she grew into the personality that mom and dad came to know. Being premature, she wasn’t able to have many social experiences. However, those who met her met an amazing and bright young child. Her favorite pastimes in her short life here were playing with her “cow” pacifier, cuddling her soft blanket and watching “The Magic School Bus.” Though her life was short, her impact was insurmountable.
Ariya is survived by her mother, Rachel Hughes; her father, Nathaniel Zane Johnson, both of Cheyenne; her sisters, Aurora Hughes of Colorado Springs and Alexandria Johnson of Cheyenne; her grandmothers, Donnell McAuliffe and Shellie Johnson of Cheyenne; her great-grandmother, Beverly Gerber of Cheyenne; her aunt, Laura Lopez of Cheyenne; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and multiple other great-grandparents.
This is a paid obituary.