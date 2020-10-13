Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 70 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...LARAMIE VALLEY, EAST PLATTE COUNTY, SNOWY RANGE AND CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTY COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. STRONG CROSS WINDS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO LIGHT WEIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, INCLUDING CAMPING AND TRACTOR TRAILERS. THERE WILL BE A HIGH RISK FOR VEHICLE BLOW OVERS, ESPECIALLY ALONG INTERSTATE 80 NEAR ARLINGTON AND ELK MOUNTAIN. TREE BLOWDOWN COULD ALSO BE A POSSIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&