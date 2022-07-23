Jan Christopher (2-Tall) Arnold 1954-2022 Jan Christopher (2-Tall) Arnold, 68, was blessed with his passing on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Born on January 24, 1954 in Columbus, Ohio, son to June and Carl Arnold, he was a loving son, brother, husband, father, cousin, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was honored to serve in the Wyoming Air National Guard for 34 years 2-Tall was a kind and generous man who was a friend to many and loved by those who knew him. He was proceeded in death by his uncle and aunt Howard (Hap) and Ginny Arnold, his mother June Arnold, uncle Tom Jahn, uncle Larry Hampton, and his grandson Damian Oakley. He is survived by his wife Roxie; his father Carl; sisters Melody Heath (Gary), Cinda Triplett (Trip), and Jenni Thiry (Todd); his daughter Heather Patterson (Jason) and son Nate; daughters Kim Werbelow (Scott) and Kellie Burns (Travis) and son Kerry Griffith; grand-chicks Helana Griffith, Holbie Brown (Mark), Shayly Starks, and Max and Aubrey Burns; grand-dudes Michael Holbert, Evan Arnold, and Tristan and Jove Patterson; great-grand-chick Emily Jan Brown; Cousins Bill and Barb Arnold; as well as many other aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. There will be Military Honors at the Wyoming National Military Cemetery, off Roundtop Road, on August 12, 2022, at 11:00 am. A Celebration of Life will follow at the King of Glory Church on North Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in 2-Tall's name.