...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM MST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 8 PM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Arnold as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Ronald Paul Arnold 1948-2021 Ronald Paul Arnold, of Manhattan, KS, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, after a brief illness. He was born February 13,1948 in Chicago, IL and resided in both Goshen and Laramie counties for most of his lifetime. Ron earned a Juris Doctorate from the University of Wyoming College of Law in 1973, was admitted to the Wyoming State Bar in 1974, and served Wyoming residents throughout his career as an attorney and legal analyst for many decades until his retirement in 2016. Ron was a dedicated public servant and represented the interests of Wyoming citizens during his tenure at Legal Aid of Wyoming, State of Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Office of State Lands and Investments, the Wyoming State Board of Equalization, and the Wyoming Department of Health Division of Healthcare Financing. Cremation has taken place. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Ron is survived by his wife Sandy Arnold of Manhattan, Kansas, daughter Jennifer (Chad), grandchildren James (Kaitlyn) and Kimberli of Wyoming, sisters Vicki from Kansas, Paula from Colorado , and several neices and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Martha Arnold.
