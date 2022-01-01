1947-2021 Phillip Ray Ash, 74, of Chugwater, Wyoming died December 29. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Iowa Flats Cemetery Church near Chugwater. The Gorman Funeral Homes – Platte Chapel of Wheatland are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com

