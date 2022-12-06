Jerome Lee Ashley 1936-2022 Jerome Lee Ashley, 86, of Cheyenne passed away on November 29, 2022. Jerry was born in Denver, Colorado on August 20, 1936, to Edward and Della (May) Ashley. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Jerry served 41 years of professional military service in the Colorado Air National Guard and United States Air Force. His first call of duty came during the Berlin Crisis in 1961, followed in 1968 by the North Korean "Pueblo Incident". Jerry's career included 15 months in Vietnam, 2 tours in South Korea, and 17 years in Europe working jointly with NATO Allied Forces. He retired in 1995, as a highly decorated Chief Master Sergeant, including a Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with 4 devices, and the Air Force Commendation Medal. After retiring, Jerry continued serving as a USAF contractor in the Sultanate of Oman and Spain. At the time of his death, he was an active member of Disabled American Veterans, and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Jerry's passion was volunteering, be it with the Girl Scouts, coordinating unit Christmas parties for the kids, as an Election Judge, or fixing friends' computers. He spent much of his time researching family histories for acquaintances and cataloguing local cemeteries for "Find a Grave" requests. An avid outdoorsman, Jerry worked up until his last day with his family, making sure all was in order at their ranch. He is preceded in death by parents, Edward and May Ashley, and wife of 47 years, Caroline. He is survived by daughter, Lisa Ashley of Cheyenne, and granddaughter Tatum. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on December 17th, at Mountain View Memorial Park. Services are entrusted to Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Avenue, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001.
