Calvin "C.J.", "Wazy Waz" Aubin

 

1989-2022 Calvin "C.J.", "Wazy Waz" Aubin, 33, of Casper died October 2. Celebration of Life will be: Nov 18, 22 @ 130pm Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park 4603 Lions Park Dr. Cheyenne, Wy 82001

To plant a tree in memory of Calvin Aubin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus