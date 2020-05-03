Audrey Simon, 95, of Cheyenne passed away April 28 in Cheyenne.
Audrey was born June 27, 1924, in the community of Bignell near Maxwell, Neb., a daughter of the late Omer and Mary (Hutchison) Reeves.
Audrey moved to Cheyenne in 1993 with previous residences in North Platte and Scottsbluff, Neb., and Estes Park, Colo. She also had a home in Scottsdale, Ariz. When in Arizona, she volunteered at the Scottsdale North Hospital.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne, the Wyoming P.E.O. Chapter C and the Cheyenne County Club.
Audrey is survived by two daughters, Colleen (Robert) Willits of Cheyenne and Cindy Simon of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren, Kelly (Jeremy) Kamarad of Cheyenne, Beth (Matt) Farwell of Cumming, Ga., John (Erin) Willits of Fort Collins, Colo., Stephen (Amy) Haberman of Omaha, Neb., Samuel (Erica) Haberman of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Annie (Khoa) Pham of Jersey City, N.J.; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Stephen; great-granddaughter, Audrey Fish Haberman; a brother, Kenneth Reeves; and her parents.
A graveside service in North Platte Cemetery in North Platte, Neb., will be held at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.schradercares.com.
