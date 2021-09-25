John D. Auld

 

John D. Auld 1942-2021 John D. Auld, 79, died at his home on September 18, 2021. He was born February 4, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois to Donald and Eudora Auld. John served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam. On October 6, 1979, he married Becky Gilchrist in North English, Iowa. They lived near Marion, IA. Until moving to Cheyenne in 2003. John loved hunting, fishing, camping, the outdoors, and watching sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes. John worked as a contract manager for Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for 28 years retiring in 2000. He was a Rotarian in Iowa and Cheyenne for many years. He is survived by his wife, Becky; daughter, Jen Buchanan (Sam) of Pine Bluffs; stepson, James Gilchrist; stepdaughter, Dayna Johnson (Daryle) all of Cheyenne; brothers, Craig and Jim; sister, Patricia Swanson (Ron) of California; grandchildren, Austin and Gracie Johnson of Boulder, Colorado, Kaleigh Gilchrist of Thornton, Colorado, and Miranda Buchanan of Pine Bluffs. John was a wonderful husband, father, papa, and friend. There are no services planned. Donations can be made to the Rotary Foundation or Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.

