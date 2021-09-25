...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR SUNDAY FOR FWZ 301 THROUGH 308...
310 AND SOUTHERN 313...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 313...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 313.Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West to southwest 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 25 to 30
MPH possible.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...4 to 5.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
To plant a tree in memory of John Auld as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
John D. Auld 1942-2021 John D. Auld, 79, died at his home on September 18, 2021. He was born February 4, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois to Donald and Eudora Auld. John served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam. On October 6, 1979, he married Becky Gilchrist in North English, Iowa. They lived near Marion, IA. Until moving to Cheyenne in 2003. John loved hunting, fishing, camping, the outdoors, and watching sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes. John worked as a contract manager for Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for 28 years retiring in 2000. He was a Rotarian in Iowa and Cheyenne for many years. He is survived by his wife, Becky; daughter, Jen Buchanan (Sam) of Pine Bluffs; stepson, James Gilchrist; stepdaughter, Dayna Johnson (Daryle) all of Cheyenne; brothers, Craig and Jim; sister, Patricia Swanson (Ron) of California; grandchildren, Austin and Gracie Johnson of Boulder, Colorado, Kaleigh Gilchrist of Thornton, Colorado, and Miranda Buchanan of Pine Bluffs. John was a wonderful husband, father, papa, and friend. There are no services planned. Donations can be made to the Rotary Foundation or Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
