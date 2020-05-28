Thomas W Aurand 1943-2020 Thomas W. Aurand, 77, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Thomas was born March 23, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan, a son of the late Walter and Delphine (Wiesen) Aurand. Thomas served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. His many interests included golfing, boating, traveling, the Detroit Lions and animals, particularly cats and dogs. He will be remembered for a wonderful sense of humor and for his love of people. He is survived by his wife, Dolores Aurand; two children, Tamara Aurand and Christian Aurand; two bonus children, Michelle Garcia and Saul Mejia; and six grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered online at www.schradercares.com.
