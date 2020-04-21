Aurora Pulse, 82, of Cheyenne died April 18 in Cheyenne.
She was born Feb. 24, 1938, in Manila, Philippines.
Private family services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday. To view a live webcast of her services or her obituary, visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
