...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming including the cities of
Rawlins, Douglas, Wheatland, Laramie, and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...5 PM today until 11 AM MST Sunday. The strongest winds
are expected overnight into early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
To plant a tree in memory of Edwin Avery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Edwin G. Avery 1937-2021 Edwin G. Avery, Jr , 84, passed away on December 1, 2021 in Cheyenne, WY. Ed was born In Providence, RI on August 12, 1937 and was the eldest son of the late Edwin G. Avery Sr and the late Evelyn A. (Londry) Avery. Ed grew up in Cranston, RI and lived most of his adult life in Warwick, RI. He also resided in South Florida for several years prior to retiring to Cheyenne, WY. Ed served in many civic organizations throughout his career. He served on the Warwick Board of Public Safety; Warwick Police and Fire Committees; Board of Directors of the Boca Raton Rotary Club. In Cheyenne, WY, in retirement he served on the Mayor's Council for People with Disabilities; Wyoming Senior Companions; Parish Council of the Roman Catholic Cathedral of St. Mary's; and The Cheyenne Housing Authority. Ed's professional career consisted of: GMAC, RI; Citizen's Bank, AVP; Catholic Foundation of RI, Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence; Dominican Friars Guild, Director of Planned Giving, NY; J&W University, Assistant Professor and Administrator. Founder and CEO of NE Health Food Co., RI and Real Estate Broker Ft. Lauderdale. Ed is survived by siblings, Dennis A Avery of Albuquerque, NM, Gregory W Avery of Largo, FL, and Shirley A Cicero of FL; daughter, Shelley P Flaherty, of RI; son, Edwin G Avery IV, MD of OH; and granddaughters, Rose and Hope Flaherty and Sophia and Edwin G. Avery V . He was preceded in death by his siblings, Richard Avery and Catherine Holda. A Funeral Liturgy will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 6, 2021 at St. Mary's Cathedral. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
