Michelle L. Axelson

 

1973-2020 Michelle L. Axelson, 47, of Cheyenne died November 11. Michelle was born October 18, 1973 in Mitchell, South Dakota. Services and interment will be held in Salem, South Dakota. Local arrangements are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

