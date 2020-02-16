B. Clinton Farrar, 82, of Hillsdale passed away Feb. 13 in Hillsdale.
He was born Aug. 11, 1937, in Virginia Dale, Colo., to Sanford and Kathleen Farrar. He married Shari Beavis on May 23, 1957, in Fort Collins, Colo. He was a lineman with Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power and also was a farmer.
He was a member of Hillsdale Methodist Church and past member of the board for Wyoming Rural Electric Association, board of Hi-West Energy, National Rifle Association, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
He is survived by his daughters, Melaine Kwedor of Burns and Laurie (Randy) Jackson of Hillsdale; grandchildren, Ricky (Alexis) Kwedor, Chase Kwedor, Chelsea (Deron) Jackson, Wyatt Jackson and Cole Jackson; great-grandchildren, Conner, Braden, Lukas, Karsen and Kenzlie; brother, Roderick Farrar of Fort Collins; and sister-in-law, Debbie Farrar of San Diego.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Duncan Farrar, Mickey Janosec, Joe Farrar and Evelynn Farrar.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Hillsdale Methodist Church.
Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, and condolences may be offered at www.schrader cares.com.
This is a paid obituary.