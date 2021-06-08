1952-2021 Ross Mark Bagne, 68, of Cheyenne died June 4. He was born on December 27, 1952 in Cheyenne. Private family burial will take place at Beth El Cemetery. To view the full obituary please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com

