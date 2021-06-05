1952-2021 Ross Mark Bagne, 68, of Cheyenne died June 4. He was born on December 27, 1952 in Cheyenne. Graveside services will be Wednesday, 3:00 p.m., at Beth El Cemetery. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

