1950-2022 Maria Erlinda Bailon, 71, of Cheyenne died January 2. She was born on May 30, 1950 in Sierra, NM to Joe and Isabel Trujillo. A Rosary is scheduled for 1:15 pm on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Weiderspahn-Radomsky Chapel. The service will follow at 2:00 pm. To view the entire obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

