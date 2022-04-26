John S Baker

 

1964-2022 John S Baker, 57, of Cheyenne died April 17. He was born December 30, 1964, in Cheyenne. Services will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com

To plant a tree in memory of John Baker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

