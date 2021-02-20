Kerry Lin Balcaen 1955-2021 Kerry Lin Balcaen, 65, was born on April 27th, 1955 in Cheyenne, WY to Carleen and Elmer Balcaen. His spirit departed from Chandler Regional Hospital on February 14th, 2021. He lived in Cheyenne, WY for 55 years and in Gilbert/Chandler, AZ for almost 11 years. Kerry operated and eventually owned Balcaen's Body Shop for his entire professional career working alongside his brother and his dad. Kerry was preceded in death by his two sisters, Kathy Martin and Debbye Lathrop and his parents Elmer and Carleen Balcaen. He is survived by his two children Tanner Balcaen (Staci) and Hailey Riley (Jason) and six grandchildren: Tatum Balcaen; Nicole Sanford; Jax Balcaen; and Keegan; Hudson; and Brendan Riley. He also leaves his brother, Kevin Balcaen, nieces, and nephews. Kerry loved racing and cars, and a part of his heart will always belong to Big Country Speedway. Whether he was winning a track championship or watching a race on Sunday from the comfort of his home, Kerry's love for racing was in etched into his DNA. Not only did he love racing, but he was also passionate about restoring cars. He was in the middle of restoring a '34 Ford prior to his death. In 2005, he had an opportunity to be part of the American Television Series "Overhaulin'". Kerry also loved going boating and jet-skiing at various Wyoming lakes like Guernsey and Glendo with his family and friends. Kerry's unwavering love for his children was evident through all of his years as a dad. From the many school and sporting events to partnering with Tanner to race a Thunder Car, he would do almost anything for Hailey and Tanner. To his children, he was "Dad" and to his grandchildren, he was "Papa". His grandkids loved their Papa, and he was a dedicated one. He changed diapers, made them meals, picked them up from school, took them to get treats and joyfully laughed when they did something funny. In his later years, Kerry reestablished his relationship with God and Jesus and was on a journey to solidify his faith. Friends and family championed his efforts and now Kerry walks among the angels. Memorial services will be held at Wiederspahn Radomsky Chapel on Saturday, February 27th at 10 a.m. with a reception following at The Gathering Place. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of choice.