Clifford Dale Baldwin 1920-2021 Clifford Dale Baldwin, 91, of Cheyenne died December 31. 2021 at Whispering Chase in Cheyenne. He was born September 7, 1920 in Mullen, NE to Clara E. (Howe) Baldwin and William B. Baldwin. The family moved from Minitare, NE to Cheyenne in 1943, where Cliff attended Cheyenne High School. He enlisted in the Naby for four years during the Korean Conflict. Cliff married Viola "Vi" Mae Zulauf on December 14, 1952 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cheyenne, and they had three children. He was employed by Cheyenne Light Fuel and Power Company for 25 years, then transferred to Public Service Company of Colorado for eight years, living in Littleton CO as their Unit Coal Train Supervisor. He retired from the Public Service Company in 1986, moving back to Cheyenne. Vi passed away in 2002, 8 weeks short of 50 years of marriage. He had been a member of the Cosmopolitan Club, serving as president and also as Governor of the Western Federation of Cosmopolitan International. He had been an advisor for Junior Achievement, a member of the VFW 1881, American Legion, Moose Club, Rocky Mountain Railroad Club and Elks Club. He married Deloris Bortz on August 26, 2006. The couple then moved to Sun City, AZ, Cliff then moved back to Cheyenne in July 2012. Cliff had many friends and was admired for his passion for life. He enjoyed the outdoors, including fishing, boating, hunting, camping, and golfing, and especially love to dance to country wester music. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his daughters, Sheryl (Dean) Jeffries, Rhonda (Craig) McCune of Cheyenne; grandson, Travis Jeffries of Ft. Collins, CO; granddaughter, Korie Baldwin and great-grandsons, Vision-Messiah, Legacy Craig, and History Isaiah Baldwin of Warner-Robins, GA; brother, Milford Baldwin ("Chick") of Camp Verde, AZ; half-brother, Joe Baldwin of Pasco, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Viola Baldwin; son, Craig Baldwin; four sisters, Wilma McAndrews, Byerldene Condron, Ruby Cleavenger and Patricia Scherer; five brothers, Cecil, Jim Bill, Don and Denzil Baldwin. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 16, 2022 in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow in the Schrader Reception Center. Interment of his urn will be in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. If you wish to donate in Cliff's memory, contributions may be made to Davis Hospice Center, 6000 Sycamore Rd., Cheyenne, WY 82009 or Cheyenne Animal Shelter, 800 Southwest Dr., Cheyenne WY 82007. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
