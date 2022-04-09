...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Sofia Garcia Balland 1923-2022 Sofia Garcia Balland, aged 98, was relieved of her earthly duties and entered into her well earned rest and reward on April 4, 2022. Sofia was a beautiful, strong spirit who raised ten children and instilled in them a deep faith and love of Christ and a strong patriotic love of our great nation. During her spare time, which was rare and mainly late at night, Sofia was a poet and songwriter. She was also an expert baker of bread and tortillas. She was an unassuming and amazing woman! Sofia's longevity can in large part be attributed to the selfless loving care of her daughter, Kathy, who was her full-time caregiver for the last sixteen years. Sofia is survived by seven of her children, Louis A. (Joella), Bernie, Kathy, Phillip (Julie), Jeanne (Jos), David (Laurel) and Vincent (Amy). Always an overachiever, Sofia also leaves behind eighteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Sofia is preceded in death by her parents, Alfonso and Perpetua Garcia; her loving husband, Louis C. Balland and three beloved sons, Ernie C., Joseph, and Patrick. Sofia had sadly lost her siblings, Gertrude Esquibel, Flora Romero, Ernest Garcia, Domingo Garcia and Maria Padilla prior to her passing. Her little sister, Teresita Bercy Espinoza is her last remaining sibling and Della Garcia is her last remaining sister-in-law. Sofia will be missed beyond measure by those she left behind and joyfully embraced by those already preparing for her homecoming. Visitation will be Monday, April 11, 2022 from noon to 3:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home in Cheyenne. Vigil for the deceased will be recited on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral followed by interment at Olivet Cemetery. A time of fellowship for family and friends will be held at St. Mary Cathedral's Hartmann Hall following burial. For those unable to attend, the Vigil for the deceased and Funeral Mass will be live-streamed at https://www.stmarycathedral.com/livestream. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be left at schradercares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Sofia Balland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.