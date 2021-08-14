The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
South central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 815 PM MDT.
* At 736 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest
of Hillsdale, or 10 miles east of Cheyenne, moving south at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Cheyenne and Carpenter.
This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 366 and
384.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Cheyenne.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Alline L. Banker 1945-2021 Alline L. Banker, 76, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away August 7, 2021 in her home with her family by her side after a long battle with cancer. Alline is survived by sons, Tim Banker and Mitchell Banker; and daughter, Paula Cooke, all of Cheyenne. Alline was preceded by daughter, Jayleen Banker; husband, Jon Banker; brother, Robert Drummond; and father, Robert Drummond. Alline grew up in Hanna, Wyoming where she graduated from Hanna High School. After high school, she moved to Rawlins, Wyoming where she married Jon Banker. Alline and Jon operated City Steam Laundry, and she also served as a manager for Montgomery Wards. She was also the owner of For Kids Only clothing store and various other occupations until retirement. She will be remembered for her love of the mountains, fishing and spending time with her family. At Alline's request, there will be no public service. However, a small graveside service with family and close friends will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be mailed to 7618 Aztec Drive, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
