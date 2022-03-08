Henry Lee Banks, Jr.

 

1955-2022 Henry Lee Banks, Jr., 66, of Cheyenne died February 28. At his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 18, 1955, in Baltzer, Mississippi. Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

