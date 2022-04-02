Bonnie Barbier 1965-2022 Bonnie Barbier, 56, of Aurora, CO went to heaven on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Bonnie was a fashionable woman who appreciated the fine things life had to offer as well watching the news and crime television. She was the daughter of Henry Moralez, Lupe and Ruben Perea. She was born on June 5, 1965 in Cheyenne, WY and graduated from Cheyenne Central High School. She worked as a pharmacy technician throughout her life. She married her beloved husband, Jay, on July 7, 2007 in Las Vegas. They enjoyed motorcycle riding, traveling and time with friends and family. She is survived by her sons, Daniel Bustos, Aurora, CO and Joshua Bustos, Cheyenne, WY; her sisters Teddy (Tony) Sanchez, Greeley, CO; Elizabeth "Hope" (Raul) Resendez, Lubbock, TX; Rachel (Zach) Meeker, Cheyenne, WY; and Amanda (Harley) Jacobs, Sturgis, SD; a brother, Phillip Moralez, Cheyenne, WY; brother in laws Stuart and David Barbier, Bay City, MI; and grandchildren James and Joshua Bustos; best friend Erin Fisher and Godmother Margaret Hernandez. As well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, her brother, Henry Jr. and sister, Lee Jane DeLaCruz, her grandson Juilian Bustos, and her Godson Alonso DeLaCruz.
To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Barbier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.