Arjane K. Barge

 

1952-2021 Arjane K. Barge, 69, of Cheyenne died September 3. She was born April 6, 1952 in Kindley Air Force Base, Bermuda. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. For full obituary or to offer a condolence please go online to www.schradercares.com.

