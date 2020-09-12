Jeffrey Leroy Barker 1962-2020 It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Jeffrey Leroy Barker, formally of Cheyenne, on September 11, 2020, at the the age of 58, leaving behind his mother, Ellen Barker of Washington, a brother Patrick Barker of California, a sister Cheri (Barker) Belcourt of Washington, two sons, Derek Barker of Cheyenne and Zach Barker of Florida, two grandchildren, Shaylyn and Tristan Barker of Cheyenne, plus numerous nephews in Washington and Cheyenne. He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmie Barker, brothers James and David, and a sister Susan Miller of Cheyenne. He was born on January 14, 1962, in Cheyenne. Cremation has taken place in Florida. He will be greatly missed.
