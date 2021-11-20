Patrick LeRoy Barker 1963-2021 Patrick LeRoy Barker 57 of Conroe, Texas passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving wife and daughter on October 1st 2021. He was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on December 6th 1963 to Jimmie and Ellen Barker. He was married to the Love of his Life Bobbie Jean Bowen on September 12th 1987. They immediately headed to warmer climate in Sacramento, CA, so that they could be closer to warm weather and the ocean. Some of Patrick's favorite things were warm weather, sunshine, gardening and spending time at the ocean. Above all he was a family man, his priority was his family. He loved planning fun family events. Pat was a silly, fun person to be around. never a dull moment. Patrick is survived by his loving wife Bobbie, daughter Peri (Alex ) Sauceda of Conroe , Tx and his 2 beautiful grand daughters, Grace and Gabriella. His mom Ellen Barker of Spokane Valley, WA, and his sister Cheri ( Dave ) Belcourt of Spokane Valley, WA. Numerous nieces and nephews in Spokane, WA, Cheyenne, WY. and Greenacres, FL He is preceded in death by his father Jimmie Barker (Spokane Valley, WA), brothers James Barker (Casper, WY), Jeffrey Barker (Wellington, FL) and David Barker (Spokane Valley, WA).
