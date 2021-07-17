Daniel King-William Barlow 2006-2021 Daniel King-William Barlow, 14, of Cheyenne, passed away July 5. He was born August 27, 2006 in Cheyenne. Daniel is survived by his parents, Shayne Barlow and Felisha Jennings; and siblings, Miracle Taggart, Jordyn Herrera and Gabrielle Robinson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Guillermo and Stella Tafoya and Ted Herrera. Memorial services will be Tuesday, 6:00 p.m., at New Kingdom Church of God in Christ, 1120 W. 20th St. Please visit wrcfuneral.com to send condolences.