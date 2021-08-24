Bradley A. Barnes 1963-2021 Bradley A. Barnes, 57, of Cheyenne passed away May 19, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born January 4, 1963 in Des Moines, IA, the son of Harold and Marilyn (Adams) Barnes. He graduated in 1981 from Torrington High School. He married Lori Richards in 1984 in Torrington, WY and they moved to Cheyenne, WY. He is survived by his wife. Lori; children, Christopher (Tess) Barnes, Jamie Barnes, Danielle Barnes and fiancé (Patrick Mohler); grandchildren, Cooper, Griffin, Daxton and Kaydence all of Cheyenne; sister, Joleen (Trace) Lewark of Cheyenne; twin sister Brenda Barnes of Torrington; and an uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Nevaeh; brothers, Bruce and Russell Barnes; brother-in-law, Steven Richards; and nephew, Michael Barnes. He served in Wyoming Army National Guard, where he worked full time. He then ran his own mechanic/paint shop in town until he went to work for Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Railway. He worked as a traveling mechanic at BNSF until retiring in 2017. He loved spending time with his family and friends. His hobbies included camping, hunting, fishing and muscle cars. He enjoyed helping and teaching others his skills as a mechanic. He will be missed dearly by all who had the pleasure of knowing Bad Dad Bradley Barnes! Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with interment to follow at Mountain View Memorial Park with military honors. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon, and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com
