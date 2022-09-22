Joy Elaine (Hook) Barnes 1944-2022 Joy Elaine Barnes, beloved wife, mother and friend, flew to the arms of the Lord on September 14, 2022. The services for Joy have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday, September 23 from 12-4 pm at Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball, Nebraska. A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 24 at 11 am at Albin Baptist Church in Albin, Wyoming with Pastor John Morrison officiating. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view her Tribute Wall and leave condolences and stories for the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Diabetes Association. The services for Joy have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home. Joy was born April 26, 1944, to Dewey and Emily Hook in Washington D.C., and lived the early years of her life in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. She is survived by her husband of 45 years Dennis Barnes, her sister Margaret Yiannikis, her daughter Dawn Marie Baker (Shane), her sons David Henry Cooper Jr, Dennis Michael Barnes, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Joy was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Doris Dixon, Violet Boice, Annie May DeFrank, and Dixie Hedges. Joy worked a variety of jobs, the Assessors Office of Prince George's County, Maryland, as a Special Education Secretary, Serta Sales specialist, and a Corporate Secretary for Levitz Furniture, where she met Dennis Barnes in 1976. Joy was also active as a Girl Scout Leader, PTA officer, Room Mom, Team Mom, cheerleader, and number one fan of her children and grandchildren. Joy was active in numerous church and community organizations wherever they were living. She will be missed by the Women's PEP Club of Banner County. Joy and Dennis were married on June 24, 1977, and she began her career as an Air Force wife. Together they lived in Maryland, Washington State, Texas, Germany, Oklahoma, and visited many other countries and states in between. Dennis retired from the Air Force in 1991 and they moved to Fenton, Michigan where they lived until 2001 when they retired to Wyoming. They moved to Bushnell, Nebraska in 2006 and she was an active member of Albin Baptist Church. "The Lord is my shepherd...He leads me on the paths that are right for the good of His name. Even if I walk through a very dark valley, I will not be afraid, because You are with me." PSALM 23:1, 3-4 NCV