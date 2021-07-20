Curtis Wilson Barnett 1928-2021 The Rev. Curtis Wilson Barnett, 92, of Cheyenne passed away July 16, 2021 at Davis Hospice Center surrounded by family. Curtis was born August 26, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to Gayle and Lillian (Wilson) Barnett. He married Kathryn Evenson on May 28, 1955 in Oak Park, Illinois. They had four children and later divorced. He married Elizabeth Walsten on February 12, 1984 in Sheridan, Wyoming. Curtis served in the US Army. He earned a Bachelors degree in Psychology and Accounting from Maryville College in Tennessee. He graduated from McCormick Seminary in Chicago. He was a Pastor for many churches in Nebraska and Wyoming under the Presbyterian Church (USA). Curtis enjoyed fishing, canoeing, backpacking, and being in the outdoors, as well as leading Bible studies and playing Bridge. Curtis is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Barnett; children, Ronald (Laura) Barnett of Sandy, UT, David Barnett of Ellensburg, WA, Thomas Barnett of Cheyenne, and Jenny Barnett (Mike Gregg) of Pendleton, OR; step-daughters, Dana (Tim) LeRoy of Sheridan, WY, and Adria Kistler of Cheyenne; brother, Charles (Charlotte) Barnett of Westminster, CO; grandchildren, Sarah, Kristen, and Timmy; step-grandchildren, Tommy, and Daniel; and great-granddaughter, Marley. Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Carol Bell. An informal gathering will be held at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home Wednesday, July 21st, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A Memorial service will be held at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 22nd at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. Private family graveside services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flower donations may be made in Curtis's name to Davis Hospice Center or the charity of your choice. A livestream of the memorial service will be available at www.Schradercares.com
