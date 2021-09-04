James T. Barry
1925-2021 James T. Barry, 95, of Cheyenne died August 29. He was born on November 21, 1925 in Midwest, WY to Clifford and Reba Harp Barry. To view the entire obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

