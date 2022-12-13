...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Blowing snow could reduce visibility to under one mile at times.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Blowing snow could reduce
visibility to under one mile at times. Strong cross winds will
be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Blowing snow could lead to visibility reductions and hazardous
travel conditions.
