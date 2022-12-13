Bonnie J. Barta

 

1943-2022 Bonnie J. Barta, 79, of Cheyenne died December 9. She was born on November 13, 1943 in Cheyenne. Vigil for the Deceased will be Monday, 5:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Tuesday, 10:00 a.m, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

