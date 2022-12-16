Bonnie J. (Childester) Barta 1943-2022 Bonnie J. Barta, 79, of Cheyenne, passed away on December 9, 2022 in Cheyenne. Bonnie was born on November 13, 1943, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Bonnie married the love of her life, Patrick J. Barta on April 19, 1961 in Cheyenne. Bonnie was a homemaker and made Patrick and her children the center of her world as they navigated through school and young adulthood. Bonnie had many exciting experiences in her life to include supporting her husband in his military career and traveling all over the world. Bonnie also worked for Laramie County School District #1. Bonnie is survived by her children, Donna Keslar (Terry), Douglas Barta (SherryLynn), Patrick Barta (Kimberly), and Charles Barta (Becky); ten grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. Bonnie was preceded in death by the love of her life, Patrick J. Barta; her parents, Glen and Cecile Mae Childester; brothers, Albert, Vernon, and Gerald Childester; sisters, Donna Mae Childester and Alice Husted; and her grandson, Taylor Barta. Vigil for the Deceased will be Monday, 5:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Tuesday, 10:00 a.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Davis Hospice Center in Bonnie's name.