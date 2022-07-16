Patrick "Pat" Joseph Barta 1939-2022 Patrick 'Pat' J. Barta passed away on July 12th, 2022, in Cheyenne, surrounded by his loving family. Patrick 'Pat' was born on March 19th, 1939, in Belfield, North Dakota to Vincent and Emma (Kudrna) Barta. Pat enlisted in the U.S. Airforce in 1959 where he was stationed in various locations around the U.S., Spain and Africa and retiring in 1979. Pat also worked over 20 years for US West/Quest and over 12 years at Target. Pat was very handy around the house and in retirement he enjoyed gardening and wood working and fishing with family. Patrick is survived by the love of his life, Bonnie Jean; children, Donna (Terry) Keslar, Douglas (SherryLynn) Barta, Patrick (Kimberly) Barta, Charles (Becky) Barta; 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, Edward (Kathy) Barta and William (Rosie) Barta; sisters: Kayanne (Raymond) Rattel, and Carol Davis and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Patrick is proceeded in death by his parents, Vincent and Emma Barta; brothers Edwin, Arnie, Charles; and grandson, Taylor Barta. Vigil for the Deceased will be held at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with military honors to follow the service.
