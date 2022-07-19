...RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN
NEBRASKA PANHANDLE...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WEST TO WEST NORTHWEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 436, AND 437...
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 9 to 15 percent.
* WIND...West to west-northwest winds 15 to 25 mph sustained
with possible gusts to 35 to 40 mph.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
1939-2022 Patrick "Pat" Joseph Barta, 83, of Cheyenne died July 12. He was born March 19, 1939, in Belfield, North Dakota. Cremation has taken place. Vigil for the Deceased will be held at 6:00 p.m., in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, in Holy Trinity Catholic Church. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
