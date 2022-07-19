Patrick "Pat" Joseph Barta

 

1939-2022 Patrick "Pat" Joseph Barta, 83, of Cheyenne died July 12. He was born March 19, 1939, in Belfield, North Dakota. Cremation has taken place. Vigil for the Deceased will be held at 6:00 p.m., in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, in Holy Trinity Catholic Church. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

