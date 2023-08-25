Ashley Eugene Curtis Bartel

 

1980-2023 Ashley Eugene Curtis Bartel, 42, of Burns died August 23. Ashley was born October 16, 1980 in Cheyenne, WY. No services are scheduled at this time. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ashley Bartel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters
comments powered by Disqus