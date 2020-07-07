M. Ray Bartley 1932-2020 (Martin) Ray Bartley, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at home in Cheyenne. Ray was born Oct 6, 1932 in Laramie, Wyoming to Bob Bartley and Ethel Martin. He graduated in 1950 from Laramie High School. Ray met Patsie (Patty) Ann Davis at a Cheyenne education function and married her on Oct. 18, 1953. Ray was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He later worked for Union Pacific Railroad and distributed Falstaff beer. After retiring as director of personnel for the city of Cheyenne, he was a bailiff in the district court. Ray and Patty volunteered with Cheyenne Frontier Days for many years. He was President of the Laramie Junior Chamber of Commerce and served as President of the Cowboy Joe Club. The Bartleys were members of the Airport Golf Club, VFW, and Elks Club. Ray loved Wyoming. He loved fishing, hunting, camping and telling stories with his friends. He was an avid supporter of UW athletics. His tenor voice was infectious especially when he sang "Danny Boy". He will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Ray is survived by his brother-in-law, Bob Marr and preceded in death by his parents; wife Patty, and brother Bob. A private service will be later. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be sent to the Cowboy Joe Club at UW.
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY AND WEDNESDAY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 311. * WIND...SOUTHWESTERLY 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS 25 TO 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 TO 18 PERCENT. * HAINES INDEX...5 TO 6. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&
SCATTERED SHOWERS AND A FEW THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THE HIGH PLAINS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THROUGH 900 PM MDT THIS EVENING. SHOWERS MAY PRODUCE BRIEF AND ERRATIC WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 55 MPH. BE SURE TO SECURE LOOSE OBJECTS AND BE PREPARED FOR SEEK SHELTER IF STRONG WINDS THREATEN. IF TRAVELING, BE PREPARED FOR SUDDEN CROSSWINDS THAT MAY POSE A RISK FOR BLOW OVERS OF LIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES INCLUDING CAMPING TRAILERS.
