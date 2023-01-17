Peter L. Basile

 

Peter L. Basile 1954-2023 Peter L. Basile, 68 of Cheyenne, WY went on to be with Jesus on January 7, 2023. He was born March 2, 1954, in Denver, CO. Peter is survived by his wife Pam and daughter, Mandi Basile as well as his siblings. Peter is preceded in death by his father, Sam and mother, Helen Basile. His career was Payroll Manager for LCSD#2 and Great Lakes Aviation. He was invited to serve on Stride Learning Center, United Way and First Education Credit union boards. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Peter Basile Charity Memorial Funds to 120 W. Carlson Cheyenne, WY 82001 to carry on his commitment to various charities special to his heart. Full obituary may be visited at schradercares.com/obituaries Services will be at St Mary's Cathedral on Monday, January 23, at 1:00 PM.

