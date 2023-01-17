...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Box Butte County. In Wyoming, South Laramie
Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Peter L. Basile 1954-2023 Peter L. Basile, 68 of Cheyenne, WY went on to be with Jesus on January 7, 2023. He was born March 2, 1954, in Denver, CO. Peter is survived by his wife Pam and daughter, Mandi Basile as well as his siblings. Peter is preceded in death by his father, Sam and mother, Helen Basile. His career was Payroll Manager for LCSD#2 and Great Lakes Aviation. He was invited to serve on Stride Learning Center, United Way and First Education Credit union boards. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Peter Basile Charity Memorial Funds to 120 W. Carlson Cheyenne, WY 82001 to carry on his commitment to various charities special to his heart. Full obituary may be visited at schradercares.com/obituaries Services will be at St Mary's Cathedral on Monday, January 23, at 1:00 PM.