Gregory Scott Bates 1961-2021 Gregory Scott Bates, 59, of Cheyenne passed away October 25, 2021 surrounded by family. Gregory was born November 7, 1961 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to William and Lillian (LaBrie) Bates. He married Dawn Marie Absher on July 25, 1981 in Laramie, Wyoming. Gregory honorably served in the United States Army. He worked as a Distribution Manager for Airgas for many years. Gregory was a wonderful father and husband. Gregory was very much a family man and spending time with them was always his priority. He enjoyed four wheeling, camping, football, barbequing, boating, and fishing. He also loved his dogs and cat. Gregory is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Dawn Marie Bates; his adoring children, Tehla (Donnie) Bates-Stayer, Dustin (Kimberly Britten) Bates, Travis (Sara) Bates, all of Cheyenne; wonderful siblings, Sherrill (Ron) Humphreys of Cheyenne, Michael Bates of Loveland, Colorado, Brett (Lennybae) Bates of Cheyenne, and David (Melissa) Bates of Gettysburg, Maryland; three amazing grandchildren, Dacoda, Travion, and Lincoln; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He loved them all unconditionally. Gregory was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lillian Bates and brother, Rory Bates. A Funeral Service will be held at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home Saturday, October 30th, at 11:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Gethsemane Gardens Cemetery in Hillsdale, Wyoming. Livestream is available for those who wish at www.schradercares.com. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
