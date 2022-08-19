Walter "Max" Bates

 

1932-2022 Walter "Max" Bates, 89, of Cheyenne died August 17. He was born on November 25, 1932 in Alton, Kansas. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

