Leola Maxiene Bauman 1932-2021 Leola Maxiene Bauman, 88, born July 31, 1932, in Ovid, CO, to George Edward Soppe and Ludmilla (Lillian Margaret) Schwynoch, passed on June 4, 2021. She married Darold Jean Bauman in 1953 and moved to the family ranch at Carpenter, WY. Leola established a national women's Charolais organization, Charolais-dees to support the American International Charolais Association. She founded the American International Junior Charolais Foundation, began its scholarship program, and served on the junior association board. Over the years, she opened her home to countless youth. She was known for her homemade meals, making 480 dinner rolls, 96 pies, salad bar, prime rib and baked potato bar to feed 300-700 people at cattle sales. Leola is preceded in death by husband, Darold; parents; brother, Rodney Soppe. Leola is survived by five children, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Viewing at Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home, June 12, 2021, 4:00-6:00 p.m. Celebration of life at Little America Cheyenne, June 14, 2021, 3:30 p.m. service, 5 p.m. reception. Food provided. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Leola's name to American Charolais Foundation Scholarship Program: AIJCF, 11700 NW Plaza Circle, Kansas City, MO 64153 Condolences may be offered at schadercares.com.