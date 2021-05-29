James Marvin Baylie 1948-2020 James Marvin Baylie, 72, Of Cheyenne, Wyoming, died on October 20, 2020 in Cheyenne. He was born October 5, 1948 in Cheyenne. James was a auto mechanic and part salesmen. He enjoyed tinkering with CB radios and going fishing. He is survived by his children Jennifer, Barry, and Joshua. He had 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Mr. Baylie was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Janet. Services will be at Lakeside Cemetery Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Cremation has taken place.
